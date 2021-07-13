Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile Banking App V2

Mobile Banking App V2
Here is another wip direction on a mobile banking app concept for the age group 25-40. The idea was to bring in more human language to feel less robotic and make the experience fun.

