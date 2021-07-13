Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Book Purchasing App - Anak Rakyat

Book Purchasing App - Anak Rakyat online shop ecommerce clean green mobile app design design mobile mobile ui purchase app user interface ui
Hi 👋
For my college project, I attempted to create a folklore and children's story purchase app. I had a lot of fun in the process and I definitely learned a lot of new techniques! 🤩

What do you think?
Let me know, as I'm eager to learn new things! 😄
