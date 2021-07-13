Aulia Nadila

Job Search App

Job Search App uiux design mobile app tokopedia hiring job company
"Learning micro-fancy-interactions will not make you a PRO designer, learning basics like spacing, typography, alignment, will do." - Achmad R. Wasil I am very excited for what I have done because last week I joined a monthly design challenge by Design Jam Indonesia with the theme job finder app. I innovated to create a mobile app version of Tokopedia Career. This Design i dedicate to @Tokopedia, which has given me the opportunity to do an internship at my dream company. Email : aulia2207nadila@gmail.com Instagram : @auiux.lia LinkedIn : Aulia Nadila

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
