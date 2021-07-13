🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Pets help to humanize people. They serve as a reminder that we have an obligation and responsibility to protect, nurture, and care for all life.
With this thought in mind, we came up with a concept for a Pet Adoption App. You can use this app to find a pet based on your location, breed, and gender. It allows us to adopt homeless pets and place them in permanent homes.
Tools: Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator
