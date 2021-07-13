2001: A Space Odyssey - Movie Poster

2001 is a film I had to warm up to. Didn't get it the first time, have to say that I was much younger when I saw it the first time. But now I can appreciate it for what it is. Been struggling with the design for this poster for a while now, until I found this great font, which I used for the numbers.

Challenged myself to design a simple minimalistic poster where color and imagigary represents the movie.

#30. 2001: A Space Odyssey

