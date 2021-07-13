UNIVERSAL ICON SET v2.0

Universal Icon Set v2.0 is a high-quality icon set for websites, apps, social networks, prints, billboards and even for a postcard for your mom.

VISIT WEBSITE

PRODUCT FEATURES

— 16 categories

— 24 x 24 px grid size

— 2px line stroke

— All shapes are vector based

— Smooth and rounded corners

— Easy to change style (Support Figma's Variants)

— Easy to change colors

FILE INCLUDES

— Figma file (library of components and support variants)

— IconJar file

— SVG files

— PNG files (24 x 24 px, 48 x 48 px, 72 x 72 px, 1200 x 1200 px)

CONTACT AND SUPPORT

Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one

I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

FOLLOW

Instagram | Figma Community