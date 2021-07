UNIVERSAL ICON SET v2.0

Universal Icon Set v2.0 is a high-quality icon set for websites, apps, social networks, prints, billboards and even for a postcard for your mom.

VISIT WEBSITE

PRODUCT FEATURES

β€” 16 categories

β€” 24 x 24 px grid size

β€” 2px line stroke

β€” All shapes are vector based

β€” Smooth and rounded corners

β€” Easy to change style (Support Figma's Variants)

β€” Easy to change colors

FILE INCLUDES

β€” Figma file (library of components and support variants)

β€” IconJar file

β€” SVG files

β€” PNG files (24 x 24 px, 48 x 48 px, 72 x 72 px, 1200 x 1200 px)

CONTACT AND SUPPORT

Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one

I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

FOLLOW

Instagram | Figma Community