On Boarding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Onboarding pages play a crucial role in an application, they literally give off the first impression of the application, hence the gist of the application, how it benefits should be written well..
Here, I've designed the onboarding pages of a Anime/Manga application, very straightforward design since there is a single use case and very simplistic as well.