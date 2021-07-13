Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MANISHA GUPTA

On Boarding

The Onboarding pages play a crucial role in an application, they literally give off the first impression of the application, hence the gist of the application, how it benefits should be written well..
Here, I've designed the onboarding pages of a Anime/Manga application, very straightforward design since there is a single use case and very simplistic as well.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
