Bobur Mavlonov

Landing page inspiration

Bobur Mavlonov
Bobur Mavlonov
Landing page inspiration
Real launched landing page design. This is my first real project as a UX/UI designer.

Link: https://osmondagibolalar.uz/

Bobur Mavlonov
Bobur Mavlonov

