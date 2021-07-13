Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yurii Funkendorf
Cre8 Team

Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app

Yurii Funkendorf
Cre8 Team
Yurii Funkendorf for Cre8 Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app onboarding match news score feed football statistic sport soccer mobile cards ios app ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. Sport Shot - 2.mp4
  2. Scorer - General + Soccer.png

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🤔 Have you ever dreamed that absolutely all information about your favorite sports, teams, and players was collected in one place? What about live streams and upcoming match announcements? Or the most detailed statistics for leagues, clubs, players?

🏆 Every fan dreams about it! And now we are glad to present our new project - Scorer mobile app. Thanks to flexible preference settings, responsive and thoughtful design, as well as collaboration with many services, this application allows you to receive sports information in one place and faster than anywhere else.

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!

📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

Instagram | Facebook

Sport shot 1
Rebound of
Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app
By Denis Budnik
Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
We know how to create an effective interface👌
Hire Us

More by Cre8 Team

View profile
    • Like