Scorer. Multi-sport mobile app

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
🤔 Have you ever dreamed that absolutely all information about your favorite sports, teams, and players was collected in one place? What about live streams and upcoming match announcements? Or the most detailed statistics for leagues, clubs, players?
🏆 Every fan dreams about it! And now we are glad to present our new project - Scorer mobile app. Thanks to flexible preference settings, responsive and thoughtful design, as well as collaboration with many services, this application allows you to receive sports information in one place and faster than anywhere else.
—
❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!
📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team
