Summer - Flyer Set

Summer - Flyer Set modern
Summer - Flyer Set is a promotion template set for all business or personal needs. And because everything has become digital, we do not only provide you with the print size, but also with digital size for Instagram Post, Instagram Story, Facebook Ads. You also can use it for another Social Media platform. Download it, use it, and you ready to impress your audience!

THE FEATURES

Available for Illustrator & Photoshop
A4 Flyer (with 3mm bleed)
Instagram Post 1080x1080 px
Instagram Story 1080x1920 px
Facebook Post/Ads 1200x630 px
Easy to customize
Organized Layer
Free font used
WHAT WILL YOU GET

A4 Flyer (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)
Instagram Post (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)
Instagram Story (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)
Facebook Post/Ads (Ai, Eps, Psd, Pdf Files)
Read me File (font info)

Download Links
https://elements.envato.com/summer-flyer-set-7EY2JKR

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
