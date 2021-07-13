News App Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Get breaking news stories and in-depth coverage with videos and photos with our newly designed News app.
Here we bring the concept of the latest news app that is basically aggregators of all kinds of information about politics, health, and business. With the use of light text on a black background, the app looks simple, clean and interactive.
The app allows users to like, share and save news stories they want to read later, and has a powerful search feature that helps end-users to find relevant news stories quickly and easily.
Tools: Adobe Photoshop , Adobe Illustrator
