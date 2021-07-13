ECON TECH ADVISORY

LOGO DESIGN AND BUSINESS CARDS DESIGN

Econ Tech & Advisory is an Company that based on Turkey Istanbul. I designed unique logo and also business card for this company by the way I tried to keep things minimal and eye catching in the same time as much as I can.

I decided to use fine lines with sans serif font and also stroke ones in addition to that I create a unique symbol for a unique company and inspired by the capital letters of the brand name. When it comes to color combinations I just wanted to give more trustworthy look to the brand.

Plus I preferred to combine two different colors one of them is dark blue the other one is cream with pastel tones. Lastly I wanted to add QR codes that contains information about company and people related to the this company.