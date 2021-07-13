Corso Markets - Poster Design

Poster Design for Brisstyle's Corso handmade market. The company has a set colour and font scheme for their designs. Whilst working within those boundaries, I still wanted to establish a sense of 'handmade' in the poster, whilst not showcasing a specific product or style of making, as to not alienate stalls that would be partaking in the market.

I enjoy the balance in this design, between handmade and professional, just like the market.