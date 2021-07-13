🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brief
To create a trend-led graphic identity for a limited edition range of Batiste products. Make Batiste a must have product for every beauty toolkit, appealing to new customers and engaging with existing ones. Build the Batiste brand by creating three new graphic identities and fragrances.
Concept
I aimed to give the brand a new identity by re-designing the logo and package design for Batiste’s latest three fragrances. I chose to place emphasis on the use of clean design, typography and bold gradients, all of which are colour coordinated to the varying shampoo scents and categories.