Brief

To create a trend-led graphic identity for a limited edition range of Batiste products. Make Batiste a must have product for every beauty toolkit, appealing to new customers and engaging with existing ones. Build the Batiste brand by creating three new graphic identities and fragrances.

Concept

I aimed to give the brand a new identity by re-designing the logo and package design for Batiste’s latest three fragrances. I chose to place emphasis on the use of clean design, typography and bold gradients, all of which are colour coordinated to the varying shampoo scents and categories.