Hello Dribbble

yellow modelling 3dillustration 3dcharacter 3d modeling 3d art c4d redshift 3d illustration product design
Hi everyone, I'm glad to join dribbble community. This is my first shot!

This adorable dog is from NEVER FAMILY. I created it for participating in their toy competition. Just have fun!

Please tell me what you think! Thank you!

-----------------------------
C4D - Modeling
Redshift - Rendering

