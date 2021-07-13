Hello Dribbble

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone, I'm glad to join dribbble community. This is my first shot!
This adorable dog is from NEVER FAMILY. I created it for participating in their toy competition. Just have fun!
Please tell me what you think! Thank you!
-----------------------------
C4D - Modeling
Redshift - Rendering