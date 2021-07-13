Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Invisual Studio

Baby Shower Invitation - Print & Social Media

Invisual Studio
Invisual Studio
  • Save
Baby Shower Invitation - Print & Social Media greeting
Download color palette

This Baby Shower Invitation is perfect for parents who want to celebrate the birth of their baby! And because everything has become digital, we do not only provide you with the print size, but also with digital size for Instagram Post, Instagram Story. You also can use it for Facebook, or another Social Media platform. We hope you like it!

**THE FEATURES**
* Available for Illustrator & Photoshop
* A5 Print Size (CMYK, 300dpi)
* Ready to print with 3mm bleed
* Instgram Story Size (1080x1920px)
* Instgram Post Size (1080x1080px)
* Organized Layer
* Easy to customize
* Free font used

**WHAT WILL YOU GET**
* A5 Print Size (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
* Instagram Story (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
* Instagram Post (Ai, Psd, Eps, Pdf Files)
* Read me File (font info)

**All photographs or pictures used in the preview are not included, they are intended for illustration purpose only**

**DOWNLOAD LINKS**
https://elements.envato.com/baby-shower-invitation-print-social-media-4X2MBHE

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Invisual Studio
Invisual Studio

More by Invisual Studio

View profile
    • Like