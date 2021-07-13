Chetana Kestikar

Settings for mobile app

Settings for mobile app figma uidesign uxdesign ux ui uiux mobileapp ios settings dailyui007 design dailyui logocore
Daily UI 007 Settings for Florels.

Brief - Florels is a bite-sized iOS game about human relationships.

