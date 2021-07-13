Old Work - Food Website Landing Page

Hello Dribbblers!

This is one of my first practice works when I started to learn UX design. I am very glad to share this with you. Don't forget to share your opinions. Press "L" to show love.

For project's: Whatsapp +8801781077752

Image credit: https://unsplash.com/

Illustration credit: https://www.freepik.com/