Quit Smoking App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, guys! Smoking as many things in life — choice of every human. We won’t agitate you to accept a specific point of view, but if you decide to get rid of smoking addiction — let’s have a look at our new shot! It’s a service that can help you to stop smoking 🚭

There is an active transition button on the start screen ➡️

The second screen contains cards showing the number of days without cigarettes, the number of packs not smoked, and the money saved. Also, you can choose your mood for today 😌

On the third screen, there is a graph showing the amount of nicotine and the card 🚬

🌸 A calm color palette of lilac, turquoise and yellow shades allows the user to effectively get rid of the bad habit, because these colors have a soothing and relaxing effect.

😎Users will be able to track their condition and completely get rid of their addiction to smoking.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Tanya Shukina