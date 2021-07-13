Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Purrweb UI

Quit Smoking App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Quit Smoking App health app mvp startup habit building habit productivity lifestyle healthcare stop smoking quit smoking app quit smoking smoking uiux mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, guys! Smoking as many things in life — choice of every human. We won’t agitate you to accept a specific point of view, but if you decide to get rid of smoking addiction — let’s have a look at our new shot! It’s a service that can help you to stop smoking 🚭

There is an active transition button on the start screen ➡️

The second screen contains cards showing the number of days without cigarettes, the number of packs not smoked, and the money saved. Also, you can choose your mood for today 😌

On the third screen, there is a graph showing the amount of nicotine and the card 🚬

🌸 A calm color palette of lilac, turquoise and yellow shades allows the user to effectively get rid of the bad habit, because these colors have a soothing and relaxing effect.

😎Users will be able to track their condition and completely get rid of their addiction to smoking.

Created by Tanya Shukina

