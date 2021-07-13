Quit Smoking App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, guys! Smoking as many things in life — choice of every human. We won’t agitate you to accept a specific point of view, but if you decide to get rid of smoking addiction — let’s have a look at our new shot! It’s a service that can help you to stop smoking 🚭
There is an active transition button on the start screen ➡️
The second screen contains cards showing the number of days without cigarettes, the number of packs not smoked, and the money saved. Also, you can choose your mood for today 😌
On the third screen, there is a graph showing the amount of nicotine and the card 🚬
🌸 A calm color palette of lilac, turquoise and yellow shades allows the user to effectively get rid of the bad habit, because these colors have a soothing and relaxing effect.
😎Users will be able to track their condition and completely get rid of their addiction to smoking.
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Tanya Shukina