MD. INZAMUL HUQ

Minimalist Designs: Travelling Package Website UI Concept 0.1

MD. INZAMUL HUQ
MD. INZAMUL HUQ
  • Save
Minimalist Designs: Travelling Package Website UI Concept 0.1 ux design ui design app design user interface design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi,
This is color stands UI Design. It’s best to use schemes with lighter.
However, Its Practice base design, you can find also free html code my github page.
https://github.com/eemonc

regards
Md. Inzamul Huq
inzamul.huq2000@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
MD. INZAMUL HUQ
MD. INZAMUL HUQ

More by MD. INZAMUL HUQ

View profile
    • Like