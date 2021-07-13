Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dangles Logo earring icon vector illustration design branding logo graphic design
Logo design for an acrylic earrings business (self-initiated). The keywords I used for this design were: Bright, Fun, Playul and Bold. I really enjoy the assymetric balance in this logo, lending a sense of movement to the piece, just as an acrylic earring would swing whilst being worn.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
