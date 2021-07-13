Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
6 Bird Coloring Book Pages KDP Interior.
This is a 6 High detailed Bird Coloring Book Pages on KDP (suitable for any project if you want). KDP Amazon and they’re a lot of types of coloring books and today I gave you one of the types. Mandala is a very great niche for growing your sales.

Features:
-6 Bird Coloring Pages
-Editable Source & Vector File (AI)
-High-resolution Interiors 300 dpi
-High-quality Print-Ready 6 Transparent PNG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 6 JPG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 6 SVG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 6 JPG File
-High-quality Print-Ready 6 EPS File
-High-quality Print-Ready 6 AI File
-High-quality Print-Ready PDF File
-8.5″ x 11″ Inches

You will get:
➤Editable AI File. You can modify the design as you need.
➤Print-Ready 6 Transparent PNG File.
➤Print-Ready 6 JPG File.
➤Print-Ready PDF File.

All files are compressed into one ZIP File. You need to extract them (Use 7-Zip, Win ZIP, WinRAR or etc.) or Direct Double Click and Extract them.

Item Description:
➤Fully Editable
➤100% vector
➤100% Resizable
➤100% Print ready

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
