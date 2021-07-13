2 Dribbble Invitations

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
I have 2 invites to gift to two great designers!
How to get your invite and become a player?
• Send me your portfolio (or your best works) to ravigupta9363@gmail.com or in comments until 12/09/2021.
• Important! Specify "Dribbble Invite" in the email subject and tell me something about you.
• Follow me if you like my work.
Good luck to everyone! :)