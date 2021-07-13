2 Dribbble Invitations

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hi guys!

I have 2 invites to gift to two great designers!

How to get your invite and become a player?

• Send me your portfolio (or your best works) to ravigupta9363@gmail.com or in comments until 12/09/2021.
• Important! Specify "Dribbble Invite" in the email subject and tell me something about you.
• Follow me if you like my work.

Good luck to everyone! :)

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
