Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
I-Verve Infoweb INC

Food app UI

I-Verve Infoweb INC
I-Verve Infoweb INC
  • Save
Food app UI userinterface userexperiencedesign uxtrends restorant foodapp food dailyui cleanui ios uiuxdesign uitrends uiux uiinspiration uidesigner ui topdesign dribbble app appdesign adobexd
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Today I would like to share the Food app UI . I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

I-Verve Infoweb INC
I-Verve Infoweb INC

More by I-Verve Infoweb INC

View profile
    • Like