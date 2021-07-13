Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akhil Krishnan
Hevo Data

Introducing Dark Mode!

Akhil Krishnan
Hevo Data
Akhil Krishnan for Hevo Data
Hire Us
  • Save
Introducing Dark Mode! analytics data pipeline data integration user interface dark mode platform dashboard saas
Download color palette

Hevo is available in Dark Mode✌🏻

Do you like to be a part of exciting UX projects? We’re hiring expanding our design team! Come join us.

Hevo Data
Hevo Data
No code data pipeline as a service
Hire Us

More by Hevo Data

View profile
    • Like