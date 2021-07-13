Dhananjay Garg

Delivery Hero Quantity Slider

Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg
  • Save
Delivery Hero Quantity Slider branding foodpanda motion graphics animation quantity slider food deliveryhero ui design
Download color palette

Playing around with the slider concept using the Delivery Hero brand. Just for fun. I reckon it doesn't make sense to use speed as a metaphor for quantity. This could have been delivery time.

Dhananjay Garg
Dhananjay Garg

More by Dhananjay Garg

View profile
    • Like