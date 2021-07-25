excalabel

Westside Bakery

excalabel
excalabel
Hire Me
  • Save
Westside Bakery food bakery vector brand brand guide brand identity branding design icon logo
Download color palette

#MY PROJECT FILE

Logo Project for westsidebakery.ca

Let's connect
Instagram | Behance | Fiverr | Shop

Let's work together:
📩 project.excalabel@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2021
excalabel
excalabel
Logo Design
Hire Me

More by excalabel

View profile
    • Like