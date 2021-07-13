Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adnan Khan

Job Finder App

Job Finder App recruitment job search job listings hired hiring mobile application app design minimal search employment job ux ui
Hi Dribbblers!
This is my exploration of job finder app. I tried to make the app aesthetically minimal with good design.
Let me know in the comments what you think of the design & break that "L" button.

