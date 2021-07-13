Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhood Kankash

Autodesk Revit

Farhood Kankash
Farhood Kankash
  • Save
Autodesk Revit ray trace settings lightning sun bim engineering revit autodesk application windows ux ui
Download color palette

Current UX and UI condition of most engineering applications makes them hard to learn and confusing to work with.
Autodesk Revit is a BIM application designed for building design. I’ve reworked lots of UX and UI parts based on feedbacks from architecture students.
This shot is the UI for editing Sun and light source of the application.

Farhood Kankash
Farhood Kankash

More by Farhood Kankash

View profile
    • Like