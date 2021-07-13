🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Current UX and UI condition of most engineering applications makes them hard to learn and confusing to work with.
Autodesk Revit is a BIM application designed for building design. I’ve reworked lots of UX and UI parts based on feedbacks from architecture students.
This shot is the UI for editing the wall properties.