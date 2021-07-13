Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Autodesk Revit

Current UX and UI condition of most engineering applications makes them hard to learn and confusing to work with.
Autodesk Revit is a BIM application designed for building design. I’ve reworked lots of UX and UI parts based on feedbacks from architecture students.
This shot is the overall UI of application.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
