Arya Devaskar

quitCarbon app

Arya Devaskar
Arya Devaskar
  • Save
quitCarbon app befree friendly quitsmoking dribbblers uidesign figma userinterface appdesign dailyui userexperience
Download color palette

Hey dribbblers 🏀, how is it going? Here's an exploration of a concept, the QuitCarbon app which helps people in their journey away from smoking by keeping a track of their habits and motivates them towards their goal through the amazing rewards program.

📲 Don't forget to leave a like and follow me  👀 for weekly creative explorations.

Arya Devaskar
Arya Devaskar

More by Arya Devaskar

View profile
    • Like