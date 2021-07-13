Milk India Logo & Packaging

At first glance, the packaging appears simple and clear. A mix of a splash, in line and typographic logo, is used for a handcrafted, small farm quality feel. The graphics look as little as possible in a way that they help “Milk” to be the hero. Milk India may look pure and simple, but it’s full of undercover surprises. Everything is revealed gradually sip after sip, glass after glass.

I made a decision not to overload the visual concept by unnecessary details that could be avoided but rather stick to a less conventional approach by taking more moderate and minimal style as a basis

Beginning with delivering their glass bottle to about 21 families in the back of the car, Milk India service is now spread across 800 families in several parts of Bangalore till date.

“Everyday Wonder bites, With Goodness of Inside"

