Grocery Store Mobile App - Delivery Tracking

So this is an update for my project Grocery Store Mobile App called JojaMart. I have added 3 screens which is delivery tracking, delivery tracking with order details expanded, and chat features.

Any suggest what should I add in the next update? Let me know your thoughts.

JojaMart - Grocery Mobile App

Thank you!