Grocery Store Mobile App - Delivery Tracking

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi!
So this is an update for my project Grocery Store Mobile App called JojaMart. I have added 3 screens which is delivery tracking, delivery tracking with order details expanded, and chat features.
Any suggest what should I add in the next update? Let me know your thoughts.
JojaMart - Grocery Mobile App
Hit "L" if you like it.
Wanna work together?
contact me at naufalrifqi203@gmail.com
Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | GitHub | Uplabs
Thank you!
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.