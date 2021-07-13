Rifqi Naufal F

Grocery Store Mobile App - Delivery Tracking

Rifqi Naufal F
Rifqi Naufal F
Hire Me
  • Save
Grocery Store Mobile App - Delivery Tracking chat grocery store groceries mobile app ecommerce app mobile ui ui design grocery app tracking app delivery app mobile design clean app app design ui figma userinterface
Grocery Store Mobile App - Delivery Tracking chat grocery store groceries mobile app ecommerce app mobile ui ui design grocery app tracking app delivery app mobile design clean app app design ui figma userinterface
Grocery Store Mobile App - Delivery Tracking chat grocery store groceries mobile app ecommerce app mobile ui ui design grocery app tracking app delivery app mobile design clean app app design ui figma userinterface
Download color palette
  1. JojaMart Grocery Mobile App - Delivery Tracking 1.png
  2. JojaMart Grocery Mobile App - Delivery Tracking 2.png
  3. JojaMart Grocery Mobile App - Delivery Tracking 3.png

Hi!
So this is an update for my project Grocery Store Mobile App called JojaMart. I have added 3 screens which is delivery tracking, delivery tracking with order details expanded, and chat features.
Any suggest what should I add in the next update? Let me know your thoughts.

JojaMart - Grocery Mobile App

Hit "L" if you like it.
Wanna work together?
contact me at naufalrifqi203@gmail.com

Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | GitHub | Uplabs

Thank you!

Rifqi Naufal F
Rifqi Naufal F
Self-taught UI/UX Designer 😺
Hire Me

More by Rifqi Naufal F

View profile
    • Like