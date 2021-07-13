Rukuru Studio Visual Identity

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rukuru is a graphic design studio based in Malang, Indonesia that focuses on visual branding, company profile, and social media activation. Ideas, listening, and discussion are matter in every work we create.
Full Project : Rukuru Visual Identity
Never miss your idea, through the creative visual, we'll help to deliver your vision into reality. Now! it's time to make it happen.
Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
________
Send your inquiry at : rukurustudio@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE