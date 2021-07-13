Afifudin Zuhri

Rukuru Studio Visual Identity

Rukuru is a graphic design studio based in Malang, Indonesia that focuses on visual branding, company profile, and social media activation. Ideas, listening, and discussion are matter in every work we create.

Never miss your idea, through the creative visual, we'll help to deliver your vision into reality. Now! it's time to make it happen.

Send your inquiry at : rukurustudio@gmail.com
