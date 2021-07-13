Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Charles "Chuck" Snowden

Keep Pounding Away!

Charles "Chuck" Snowden
Charles "Chuck" Snowden
Keep Pounding Away!
2012 - After the Spurs won the 2005 NBA Championship, I read this quote In SLAM Magazine by Tim Duncan and it stuck with me throughout my life. The image was for a quote project in one of my graphic design class.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Charles "Chuck" Snowden
Charles "Chuck" Snowden
