SEA VIEW ISLAND

Generally speaking, small islands are located in the sea area, and the land area is generally large. The small islands have different shapes and characteristics. Most of them are the best bathing places for tourists. They can bathe in the sea all day, pick up small conches and catch slate crabs. It's more fun for tourists to participate in them.

You can see more about me if you like.

Press l to support me, you can also communicate with me.

Email: CANAAN18@163.com

Wechat: CANAAN_ JN