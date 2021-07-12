Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dimas Agus Wahyudi

Medika Antapani (Unofficial)

Dimas Agus Wahyudi
Dimas Agus Wahyudi
  • Save
Medika Antapani (Unofficial) branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Medika Antapani is a health clinic. holding a logo contest, I tried to make a logo from Medika Antapani.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Dimas Agus Wahyudi
Dimas Agus Wahyudi

More by Dimas Agus Wahyudi

View profile
    • Like