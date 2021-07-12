Satria Arif

Lead Magnet Editor Landing Page

Satria Arif
Satria Arif
  • Save
Lead Magnet Editor Landing Page ux uiux ui modern minimal marketing landing page landingpage interface figma digital design dailyui web website
Download color palette

Imagine making a lead magnet for your marketing needs easy, so you can create content with a good design and fast, so that your customer trust increases.

Want to create The Website You Need? Contact me now!
Behance | Instagram

Satria Arif
Satria Arif

More by Satria Arif

View profile
    • Like