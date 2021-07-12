The case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119981151/The-design-of-art

Think about something. If what you think you find interesting to spend your time with, prepare an image, at the same time improving and creating extras, which are usually more impactful and bring sort of juice. Stop when you believe it is good, or if tired of working on it.

The approximate time I have spent with every work is 10-30 minutes. I did not decide to keep this time frame for every work, it happens naturally, every work at some point dictates its own rules, which you can not and do not want to control.

Not always I have a full understanding of exactly what I am trying to do. Sometimes I am figuring it out just after a while and this is important to me, that is a dialogue where you are not completely sure who is on the other side.

