Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
CANAAN

Tourism and holiday

CANAAN
CANAAN
  • Save
Tourism and holiday sketch
Download color palette

"Travel" is a process of traveling and going out, that is, from place a to place B in space in order to achieve a certain purpose“ "Tour" is to go sightseeing, sightseeing, entertainment, that is to achieve these purposes of travel. The combination of the two is tourism.
You can see more about me if you like.
Press l to support me, you can also communicate with me.
Email: CANAAN18@163.com
Wechat: CANAAN_ JN

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
CANAAN
CANAAN

More by CANAAN

View profile
    • Like