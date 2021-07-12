Startup hardware packaging

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
THE COMPANY
Izzbie is a California startup company that provides hardware and software solutions for private internet networks.
THE PROJECT
Izzbie hired me to work on their digital and print designs.
MY TASKS
- Designed their e-commerce website.( https://www.behance.net/gallery/119091455/Private-Internet-Network-Startup-Website )
- Designed PDF presentation deck
- Designed packaging for their hardware
- Designed printed and digital promotional materials
TOOLS
Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign
Year: 2018
Project timeframe: 2 months
Job type: remote, contract
__________________________________
:) Drop me a line: jessicazhangdz@gmail.com