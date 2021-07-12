High Mount – Display Font with variations of different heights.

This font has three heights up and down. starting from normal, medium, high and very high.

This tyepeface is Unique and very suitable for logos, Tshirt, apparel, quote, handwritten quotes, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding & greeting cards.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Package :

– High Mount OTF

– High Mount TTF

– High Mount WOFF

Comes with :

– Uppercase (all Caps Font)

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation & Symbols

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

