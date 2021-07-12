School Bag UI - Landing Page Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys!👋
This is a Your Favorite School Bag Landing Page Design concept for . Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
We’re glad to share our fresh and interactive bag shopping landing page design that attracts attention at first glance
Here we have used high-quality product images to give an interactive look and friendly feel. This clean-cut look with the bright color theme and big texts give the landing page a very cheerful feeling.
The big product images on their homepage set the feeling of how the rest of the website design looks like.