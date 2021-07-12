syful islam ✪

School Bag UI - Landing Page Design

Hello guys!👋

This is a Your Favorite School Bag Landing Page Design concept for . Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

We’re glad to share our fresh and interactive bag shopping landing page design that attracts attention at first glance

Here we have used high-quality product images to give an interactive look and friendly feel. This clean-cut look with the bright color theme and big texts give the landing page a very cheerful feeling.

The big product images on their homepage set the feeling of how the rest of the website design looks like.

