Day 020- Location tracker

Day 020- Location tracker ui dailyui ui ux userinterface uidesign
Day 020 of the #dailyuichallenge is to create a location tracker, considering the icon, placement and purpose of the location tracker. I created a mobile design for a food delivery app and the user can track their order and see its movement on the location tracker.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
