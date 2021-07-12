Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kirtan Kalathiya

#8 Food App Design Web Page

Kirtan Kalathiya
Kirtan Kalathiya
  • Save
#8 Food App Design Web Page food landing page landing page] landing page design figma figma design food app design website design web page design adobe xd design graphic design photoshop kirtan kirtan kalathiya branding ux ui uiux
Download color palette

Hello Dribbles, I am happy to share this new design with you.
Give your Valuable Feedback...
If you really love it, then please like it.
Thank You !...

Kirtan Kalathiya
Kirtan Kalathiya

More by Kirtan Kalathiya

View profile
    • Like