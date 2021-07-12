Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fandhitya Giovani
Odama

Trademile - Website Interaction 📈

Fandhitya Giovani
Odama
Fandhitya Giovani for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
Trademile - Website Interaction 📈 after effects orange coin digital coin trader trading trade cryptocurrency crypto big sur dark mode principle animation website interaction website animation interaction web design website design website web
Trademile - Website Interaction 📈 after effects orange coin digital coin trader trading trade cryptocurrency crypto big sur dark mode principle animation website interaction website animation interaction web design website design website web
Download color palette
  1. Web Treadmile.mp4
  2. Animasi.png
  3. Fandit.png

Hi Trader 👋🏻

Take a look at my exploration design about Cryptocurrency Website Interaction. This Cryptocurrency Website is useful for buying and selling cryptocurrency to make a profit. Hope you like it guys ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

F610247f23c05859e78eef81e2888599
Rebound of
Trademile - Cryptocurrency Dashboard 📈
By Fandhitya Giovani
Odama
Odama
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like