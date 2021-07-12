Andika Bagas
One Week Wonders

Online Course Landing Page

Andika Bagas
One Week Wonders
Andika Bagas for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Course Landing Page online course landing page design ui
Online Course Landing Page online course landing page design ui
Online Course Landing Page online course landing page design ui
Download color palette
  1. MacBook Pro - 6.png
  2. Online Course1.jpg
  3. 2.png

Hello, Dribbble Community!

This is a landing page exploration for Online Education Course.

Feel free to give feedback. Don't forget to press "L" for like.

Thankyou! 🤝

----------------

Make your project even cooler!
owwstudio@gmail.com

Check us out:
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like