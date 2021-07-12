Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mary Faber

Daily UI :: 011 – Flash Message

Mary Faber
Mary Faber
Daily UI :: 011 – Flash Message
Daily UI Challenge #011

Bringing my one, true love to the forefront on this challenge...typography!
Simple & clean UI for success/fail flash screens. Black, white, no frills.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Mary Faber
Mary Faber

