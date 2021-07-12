Calvin Chopp

CBC Series Graphics - Align

CBC Series Graphics - Align vintage graphic design color texture church
Work completed with Corner Bible Church in Allegan, Mi to help set a teaching series creative direction. Included creating series name, design, hand lettering and graphics package for church staff to utilize.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
